Smart Living: Galentine's Day: Highlighting the importance of female friendships

It may be the season of love, but today is also Galentine's Day.

Whether she's just a friend, your bff, a gal pal, comadre, your posse, or your tribe, when you're a woman, having a close confidant can really make a difference in your emotional and physical wellbeing.

A Pew research study found 38 percent of people have five or more close friends, 18 percent had three close friends, and eight percent had no close friends, and which category you fall into can really impact your health.

Research at Brigham Young University suggests that when women form close bonds, the brain releases oxytocin, often referred to as the bonding hormone or love hormone. Oxytocin has been proven to lower blood pressure.

Studies also show women experience a release of serotonin during positive social interactions. This can positively impact focus, memory, happiness and sleep.

Science also shows a healthy social life can reduce inflammation, help heal wounds, and boost longevity by 50 percent. But women who lack friendships have an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and premature death.

Studies also reveal that it's not the quantity, but the quality of friendships that lead to true happiness, so this Galentine's Day, be sure to celebrate the women in your life.