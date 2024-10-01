Smart Living: How to avoid being lonely in the workplace

You put in the hours, you do your job, but do you feel lonely at work?

According to a Gallup poll, one in five employees report experiencing loneliness. Twenty-five percent of fully remote employees report higher levels of loneliness compared to 16% who go into the office daily.

So, how can you get around it? Experts say if you have an office desk, decorate it. Things like a family picture, a favorite sports team, or a personal hobby like reading a book, might lead to conversations.

Working remotely can be a challenge, but websites like Sneek let you see your teammates all day, and start instant video chats with a single click, so everyone feels included.

You can also join or form groups for activities, like an employee resources group or an employee run. Network within the company that supports people who share a common identity, interest, or experience.

Another way to get around loneliness at work is to try and find that social person who's been in the company for a while. They could introduce you to other people, and establish more connections.

