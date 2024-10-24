Smart Living: How to make good job negotiations

Everyone knows applying for a new job can test our patience.

From applying to the interview process and then waiting for the call that you got the job.

After preparing, interviewing, and finally being told you got the job, now's the time to negotiate.

Negotiating may be intimidating, but it's important.

According to a Fidelity study, 87 percent of young professionals who negotiated a job offer got at least some of what they wanted.

"People think that salaries drop on their laps and that's now how it works," Constantly Health Counseling Coaching Founder and Lead Therapist Constance Nelson said.

There are some rules to follow to make the most of the moment.

First, don't start salary negotiations until the company has made a firm job offer. Second, make sure you have a salary range in mind and do research to back up that number.

"Look at LinkedIn. Has this job been open long? Who was in that job?" Nelson said.

Finally, be confident and strong, especially if there's a counteroffer.

"Knowing your worth is going to be very, very important in how you carry yourself," Nelson said.

Salary isn't the only thing to negotiate.

According to the Harvard Business Review, things such as vacation time, bonuses, work schedule, tuition assistance and retirement planning can be just as important.

"If it's not a fit, you're not going to be happy, and the money won't matter," Nelson said.

Job sites such as Glassdoor, Payscale and LinkedIn are good resources for researching salary ranges for different jobs.

And if you don't get the salary you want, create a plan to renegotiate in three to six months.