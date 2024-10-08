Smart Living: Keeping your child safe from TikTok trends

From cute dogs, new moves, hot fashion and more, TikTok is all the rage for teens.

TikTok challenges often go viral and while some can be funny, others are unsafe.

So, what can parents do to keep their kids safe? TikTok offers some parental controls, such as limiting content and filtering comments.

There's also a family pairing option, allowing parents to link their account to their child's. Daily screen time, search options and messaging can all be supervised.

Experts say parents should also try to be aware of trending challenges and videos and talk to kids about things that could be dangerous.

Watch the video above for the full story.