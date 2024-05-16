Smart Living: Marijuana's effect on children's brains

With marijuana now legal in many states and the feds working to lower the classification of the drug, more and more young adults are trying it.

But, there are a lot of studies showing the negative impact Cannabis can have on developing brains.

Cannabis, marijuana, weed, dope, pot, whatever you call it, more and more people are smoking, vaping and eating it, and now, studies show more kids are experimenting with it.

One of the latest studies from the American Academy of Pediatrics, reports seven percent of 8th graders, 17 percent of 10th graders and 30 percent of 12th graders report using marijuana in the past 12 months.

New research is showing it can be detrimental to young brains.

"They can have dizziness, they can have hallucinations, high heart rate, slurred speech, breathing problems, really scary symptoms," Dr. Dominic Lucia said.

The number of kids needing medical attention has risen more than a thousand percent in just five years.

Since young brains continue to develop until age 25, cannabis use as a teenager can cause difficulty thinking and problem-solving, problems with memory and learning, poor coordination and reaction time and difficulties focusing.

Just like tobacco, marijuana smoke irritates the lining of the mouth, throat and lungs.

In fact, pot smoke has many of the same toxins and cancer-causing chemicals as tobacco smoke and can trigger bronchitis.

Although young minds will be curious, having serious discussions with your middle schoolers and teens may save young people from serious health problems as they age.

Results of 48 studies show that kids who regularly use cannabis are much likelier to leave school before graduating.

There's a widespread belief that you can't get hooked on cannabis, but research says differently, revealing that about nine percent of all people who use cannabis develop substance use disorder with cannabis, but for those who start in their teens, the rate jumps to 17 percent.