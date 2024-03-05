Smart Living: Non-profit aimed at breaking barriers in young men

A woman is making it her priority to help young boys make the most of their future, and she's doing it one necktie at a time.

Jowan Smith is on a mission to help young Black boys learn to tie a tie.

"1,000 Ties is a non-profit organization that I started, to help eliminate the barriers for our young men by teaching them life skills, starting with something as simple as a tie," Smith said.

Since 2019, 1,000 Ties has given away tens of thousands of ties, but that's just the beginning.

They pair young people with mentors throughout the Cleveland community.

With the help of 150 volunteers, they give kids experiences they may never have had before.

Jowan's son teaches the ins and outs of chess.

"Chess is just like life in where you have to think about what this move will lead to and what will come from that move and the consequences," CFO and Youth Liaison for 1,000 Ties Trayvon Porter said.

The basics most young low-income black men may never know.

Whether that's learning how to tie a tie or how to properly shake someone's hand, these life-skills can be life-changing.

"It gives them a sense of confidence. It gives them a sense of, I am here, I am present," Jowan said.

Jowan believes timing is critical. The latest stats from Pew Research show that young Black students are 3.5 times more likely to be suspended than White students.

Only 65 percent graduate from high school, compared to 88 percent of their peers.

Black men face unemployment twice that of White men and their income on average is $30,000, which is half of what they would make if they were white.

Due to these numbers, Jowan is now working to take 1,000 Ties national.

For more information on the non-profit, go to 1000ties.net.