Smart Living: Tips when filing your taxes

When it comes to filing your taxes, there are a few changes this year that may help keep more money in your pocket.

The deadline to file is April 15 and that deadline will be here before you know it.

"I think the biggest mistake is that people file their taxes before they receive all of their tax forms," financial planner Kristin Castello said.

Castello says the first thing you need to know is that income tax brackets jumped seven percent for 2023 and the new standard deduction also increased by seven percent, to $13,850 for individuals and $27,700 for married couples filing jointly. And there's a change for your IRA and 401K.

"The IRA contribution limit increased from $6,500 to $7,000 per person, with a $1,000 catchup if you're over age 50 for 401k's, 403B's, all those sorts of retirement accounts, it increased from $22,500 to $23,000 and the catchup remains $7,500," Castello said.

And what about the rules for remote workers?

"If you're self-employed, you can take deductions for your electricity, your utilities, the portion that is related to your business. If you do work from home, unfortunately, if you are an employee, and you have an employer, you cannot take any deductions for your home office or your own, sort of, home expenses," Castello said.

And good news if you bought an electric vehicle last year?

"There is a credit that you can claim on your tax return for up to $7,500 for clean vehicles or for new vehicles and 4,000 for used vehicles," Castello said.

With just a few ways to leverage your deductions wisely.

If you want to find out what you can expect, Turbo Tax, H&R Block, Nerdwallet and AARP all offer free tax refund estimators online.

Once you do file online, the IRS says it issues most refunds within 21 days. Paper returns can take up to four weeks or more.