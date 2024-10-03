Smart Living: Using AI in the workplace

Artificial Intelligence continues to become more popular.

New survey results show 56 percent of businesses are using it. It's mainly used in the work-place to improve cyber-security.

According to the latest Microsoft report, 75 percent of workers use AI regularly at work, 46 percent have started using it.

But could you be putting your job at risk?

Take the case of a lawyer who used ChatGPT to prepare a filing. AI delivered fake cases that the attorney presented in court.

That's why experts say it's important to check the facts and sources.

The tool, Originality, can help fact-check to see what's real and what's fake, what's original and what's plagiarized.

Some other things to do, be picky about which AI to use.

Programs like ChatGPT Enterprise and Microsoft's Copilot promises to keep companies' data private, while others might not.

Provide your team resources when it comes to learning how to use AI.

Sites like AWS Skill Builder, Google AI for Everyone and IBM AI Foundations for Everyone are some tools everyone can use to improve their use of AI.

Whether we like or not, AI is a powerful tool. Embrace its potential, but beware of its pitfalls.

A Pew Research Survey showed among the U.S. adults who have used AI programs like ChatGPT, 43 percent were ages 18 to 29, 27 percent ages 30 to 49, 50 to 64 were at 17 percent and 65 and older six percent.