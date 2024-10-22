Smart Living: Women share their story on breast cancer diagnosis

Breast cancer is a reality one in eight women will face in their lifetime, and survivors are trying to encourage others that being diagnosed does not have to be the end.

Sindy Levine and Michelle Brubaker endured surgeries, chemo and radiation.

They both are breast cancer survivors who are sharing what they wish they would have known before their diagnosis.

"I had the double mastectomy and then got cancer," Levine said.

After being tested for the BRCA gene, a genetic mutation that means you're 45 to 85 percent more likely to develop breast cancer, Levine opted for a double mastectomy, thinking it would spare her from the cancer that eventually took her own mother's life. But 15 years later, Levine was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Everybody should know, even if they've had that, is that there's a rim of tissue left over to support the blood supply for the skin in the breasts, and that's exactly where I got it," Levine said.

Levine also wants women to know, the side effects of treatment are manageable.

"What's happened is that I have luckily avoided most side effects," Levine said.

She believes walking her dog, Poppy, daily, along with water aerobics, Pilates and a healthy diet kept her side effects manageable.

For Brubaker, she learned that words matter.

"I actually don't want to hear that you feel sorry for me because right now I don't need to hear those words, but what I need to hear from you are things like, 'let me give you a hug,' 'do you want to go out and get a coffee?'" Brubaker said.

Most importantly, both Levine and Brubaker want other women who are diagnosed with breast cancer to know.

"There's hope even when you don't feel like it is, just keep plugging along just one step in front of the other," Levine said.

Levine also says it's important to bring a companion to all medical appointments to take notes.

This person doesn't necessarily need to be a close friend or family member, as they can provide an objective perspective and help you absorb crucial information during potentially overwhelming conversations.

Also, Levine did go for a second opinion. She was afraid of what her doctor would think, but found out most doctors invite a second opinion.