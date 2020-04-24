SNAP recipients will be able to purchase groceries online

On Thursday, state health officials announced the approval to allow recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries online. It is expected to start May 18.

Currently Lone Star Card, Texas’ electronic benefit transfer card, can only be used in-store. The move to allow SNAP recipients most venerable – the elderly or people with disabilities – to reduce store crowding and possible exposure to the coronavirus.

SNAP recipients are asked to log into their accounts at YourTexasBenefits.com for updates.