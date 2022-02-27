Sniper team spotted during Brownsville's Charro Days Festival

It wasn't just the floats cruising down Elizabeth Street that caught spectators' eyes during the last parade of Brownsville's Charro Days Fiesta on Saturday; a sniper team seen sitting on the top of the Majestic Theatre caught the attention of many during the event.

National journalist Michelle Garcia, a Valley resident who's covered several major terror events, says she was hoping to enjoy Charro Days as she's done in the past when she spotted the sniper team positioned above Elizabeth Street.

“My immediate thoughts, in general, is that snipers [are] a tactic of war,” Garcia said. “Therefore, what it communicates is that this is a war zone; that this is an unsafe space— and it's also a tactic of intimidation.”

In a statement, Brownsville Police Department spokesperson investigator Martin Sandoval said the “use of security measures comes to the effects of the recent parade tragedies,” pointing to the December attack on a Christmas parade in Wisconsin and other similar incidents.

Sandoval said the security measure is a normal protocol for all major events in the city, adding that while there wasn't a threat, the community's safety is the top priority.

However, Garcia, who's seen similar tactics while covering other events, says the security measure has the opposite effect.

“It is especially concerning that it's coming shortly before the primary day on Tuesday,” she said. “In any other place, the presence of snipers in a situation like that usually communicates something quite chilling.”