So-called harmless social media trends can lead to identity theft, says BBB

It seems harmless to participate in social media trends, but some can make people an easy target for hackers.

A trend on Facebook asks a series of questions a someone will send a friend for them to answer, including their first pet, mother’s maiden name, their first car, high school name. All of the answers given are answers to common security questions to gain access to accounts, such as bank or credit card accounts.

“When you post things about yourself, personal information about your favorite hobby, and the things you like to participate in, many of us use those as our passwords, and they can find those out as well,” said Dolores Salinas, president of the Better Business Bureau.

