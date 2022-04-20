x

Softball Highlights for Tuesday 4/19

3 hours 8 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 11:50 PM April 19, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Tuesday was the final night of the regular season for 32-6A and there were some room for co-champions as Weslaco needed a win to win an outright district title, while Los Fresnos and Harlingen South sat just a game behind the Panthers.

Check out the highlights from both games in the video above. 

