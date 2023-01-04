Some Businesses in Haiti Open after Deadly Protests

WESLACO – The people of Haiti are reportedly taking a break fighting their own government.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with a founder of a non-profit organization in Haiti.

Nick Stoleberg and his family have lived in Haiti for almost 9 years.

Stoleberg is the founder of New Roots Haiti, a non-profit organization focused on economic development.

He says for over two weeks, Haitians were involved in deadly protests in the city of Port-au-Prince due to accusations of missing money from Venezuela’s subsidized oil.

Stoleberg says some businesses opened on Monday and hopes it improves with the government’s investigation.

"The prime minister has come out and he's got a resolution of nine different things that he's doing that's going to allegedly alleviate some of the problems,” he says.

There are currently reports of five Americans under arrest in Haiti.

The State Department has issued a no travel warning for the time being and all non-emergency personnel and their families have been ordered to leave Haiti.

