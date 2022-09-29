Some Cameron County beach accesses temporarily closed due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian

Pixabay

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. ordered the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office.

The following Cameron County beaches will remain closed starting Thursday at 2:00 p.m. until further notice:

Boca Chica Beach

County Beach Access No. 3

County Beach Access No. 4

County Beach Access No. 5

County Beach Access No. 6

Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open until further notice.

The beach closure comes from the weather conditions and high tides of hurricane Ian, which made landfall north of Tampa, Florida.

Waves, tides, and winds call for non-drivable land conditions, the news release stated.

Cameron County advises individuals to be cautious when visiting the beaches and take notice of the Flag Advisory System signage at all times.