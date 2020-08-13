Some homeowners struggling to make mortage payments after Hurricane Hanna

Some McAllen homeowners are struggling to pay their mortgages after Hurricane Hanna flooded their homes.

People who may not be able to make their mortgage payments should contact their financial institutions and explain the situation, said Abraham Pompa, a loan officer at Rio Bank.

"Regardless of the damage, which is unfortunate they are still obligated to pay their mortgage," Pompa said. "Lenders are very understanding and know that they would rather have a borrower reach out to them."

Watch the video for the full story.