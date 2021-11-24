Some signal lights in McAllen temporarily off due to power outage
Several signal lights are temporarily off in McAllen due to a power outage in the area.
Power is estimated to be restored by 5 p.m., according to AEP.
The outage affects the following streets:
- • 23rd Street and Lark Avenue
- • 23rd and Dove Avenue
- • 23rd and Trenton Road
- • Bicentennial and Trenton Road
- • Bicentennial and Auburn Avenue
