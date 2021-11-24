x

Some signal lights in McAllen temporarily off due to power outage

Several signal lights are temporarily off in McAllen due to a power outage in the area. 

Power is estimated to be restored by 5 p.m., according to AEP. 

The outage affects the following streets:

  • 23rd Street and Lark Avenue  
  • 23rd and Dove Avenue  
  • 23rd and Trenton Road  
  • Bicentennial and Trenton Road 
  • Bicentennial and Auburn Avenue  

