Son speaks up after father dies of COVID-19

A man who traveled from his Florida home to the Rio Grande Valley is speaking up after his father died of COVID-19.

Harley Garza's father, Oswaldo Rolando Garza, had originally tested negative for the coronavirus on July 13, 2020, but symptoms slowly started showing up and progressing.

Harley Garza said his dad was sent home from the hospital to recover, but as time went on his fever spiked and his oxygen levels dropped — and he was finally admitted into an already overwhelmed hospital.

"It was mind-blowing they were sending him home when obviously he was very sick with COVID, but again they had no beds," Harley Garza said. “They used a ventilator, remdesivir, plasma — among other things — hoping to keep him alive.”

Harley Garza said he prays that people take the virus seriously, because once it happens to them it’s too late.

“We hear these doubters that don’t want to wear a mask and even if a vaccine comes out they are not going to take it and don’t do this," Harley Garza said.

The Garza family is now working out funeral arrangements.

