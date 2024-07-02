x

Sospechoso bajo custodia tras tiroteo fatal en la ciudad de Mission

Sospechoso bajo custodia tras tiroteo fatal en la ciudad de Mission
6 hours 23 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 10:08 PM July 01, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Un hombre ha muerto en un tiroteo fatal, y una investigación está ahora en curso, segun el departamento de policía de Mission.

El tiroteo ocurrió a las 8:36 p.m. en la cuadra 2800 de la calle Dinastia Dorado, y hay un sospechoso bajo custodia.

Las autoridades confirmaron que una persona perdió la vida. Hasta el momento los detalles son limitados.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days