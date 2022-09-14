'Soul of a Nation Presents Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers' special airs Wednesday night
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC is airing a primetime special Wednesday night, 'Soul of a Nation Presents Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers' Special.
The special spotlights three key figures in the Hispanic and Latin American community: music icon Gloria Estafan, baseball legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz and actor Diego Luna.
ABC News contributor Maria Elena Salinas interviewed Gloria Estefan.
Channel 5 News Anchor Dina Herrera-Garza spoke to Salinas about her sit down with the music legend.
Watch what she has to say in the video above.
The special airs at 9 p.m.
