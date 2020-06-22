Sources: Venezuela wooed Texas Republican to ease sanctions
By JOSHUA GOODMAN
Associated Press Writer
MIAMI (AP) - The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County judge to provide COVID-19 update
-
5 on Your Side: Illegal dumping in rural Hidalgo County
-
Non-profit organization to hold rally to encourage 2020 Census response
-
McAllen weighs conditional use permit for 'doggy daycare'
-
Employee at Evins Regional Juvenile Center tests positive for COVID-19