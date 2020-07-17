South Padre Island City to be a donation site

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The city of South Padre Island will be a donation site on behalf of multiple organizations for the holiday season. These organizations are providing assistance to those in need in the Laguna Madre Area this holiday season. Drop off a new pair of pajamas, unwrapped toy or pick up an angel from our Angel Tree at City Hall, located at 4601 Padre Blvd.

"Your donation brings holiday magic to kids and families in our community," said Susan Guthrie, city manager. "Together we can make this a wonderful Christmas for everyone."

The following organizations will have a donation box at City Hall

PJ Christmas Party, Give the Gift of Warmth: Donate a new pair of pajamas, newborn to adult sizes; needed by Dec. 4

Maggie's House: Donate a new unwrapped toy by Dec. 6

The Salvation Army, Angel Tree: Angels include age, clothing size, gender and wish list. Bags will be provided and drop off Angel items by Dec. 13

South Padre Island Fire Association Toy Drive: Donate a new unwrapped toy by Dec. 20