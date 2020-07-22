x

South Padre Island hosts a blood and census drive

By: Rudy Mireles

The South Padre Island Community Center hosted a blood and census drive for residents Wednesday in an effort to receive more funding for the region.

South Padre Island City Manager Randy Smith said the plan was to get people to realize the importance of both efforts for the local community.

The blood and census drive will continue until 3 p.m. Wednesday at the South Padre Island Community Center.

