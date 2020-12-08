South Texas College prepares care packages for students affected by pandemic

Students, faculty and staff at South Texas College are making care packages for people affected by COVID-19.

They donated hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment, food and other items for 72 students who tested positive for COVID-19 or faced other pandemic-related hardships.

"We've had students who have lost their jobs, we've had students who have become the sole financial support of their families, we've had quite a few students who have lost loved ones to this pandemic," said Jenny Chamberlain, a sociology instructor at the college.

