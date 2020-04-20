South Texas ER doctor self-isolates in his kids' treehouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A South Texas emergency room physician has chosen a novel place to self-isolate as he's treating patients with the novel coronavirus. Dr. Jason Barnes has turned his children's backyard treehouse into his temporary home. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports hate 39-year-old physician at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and Christus Spohn Hospital South in Corpus Christi says he often shouts down to his kids if he needs something. He has two sons, ages 6 and 9. Of course, this self-isolation means they lose their playhouse. But Barnes says they understand. And he says his sons tell them they miss him once a day.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Corpus Christi Caller-Times.