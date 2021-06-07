South Texas Health System employee accidentally sends report to unintended recipient

Credit: Pixabay / MGN Online

A South Texas Health System (STHS) employee inadvertently emailed a report containing a patient's personal information to an unknown recipient in April.

According to a news release, the report was from November 2020. It contained patients' full names, the time and date that approximately 6,700 patients were discharged from STHS hospitals emergency departments, as well as whether discharge instructions were provided.

The report did not contain financial information such as social security numbers or credit/debit card numbers. STHS officials said there is no evidence of an actual or attempted misuse of the information in the report.

STHS notified patients directly affected and provided them with access to 12 months of free internet surveillance and identity restoration services through Experian.

Individuals with concerns can call STHS's dedicated assistance line at (877) 736-2221.