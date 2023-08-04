South Texas Health System giving out school supplies during Saturday block party

South Texas Health System is helping children get ready for the new school year during their upcoming Back-to-School Block Party.

The block party is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. at the STHS children’s hospital, located at 1102 W. Trenton Rd. in Edinburg.

“We're going to be giving out a lot of school supplies,” STHS marketing and public relations Director Tom Castaneda said. “We have everything from markers, colored pencils, glue, pencils, everything that you need to really start the school year on a good note.”

People are encouraged to arrive early to the event, as the first 100 kids will receive a free raspa.