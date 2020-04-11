South Texas Museum to hold virtual cascarones workshop
The South Texas Museum will hold a bilingual virtual cascarones workshop.
South Texas Museum spokesperson Rene Ballesteros says this is a way to spend share a great Easter weekend despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Ballesteros says this is the first event like this for the museum.
For more information watch the video above.
