Southern Baptists see 13th year of membership decline

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The nation’s largest Protestant denomination is almost 2% smaller than it was in 2018. The Southern Baptist Convention released its 2019 membership numbers on Thursday. They show a membership decline of more than 287,000 people. That brings the total membership of the Nashville-based denomination to 14.5 million last year. It was their 13th straight year of decline. National Congregations Study Director Mark Chaves says it mirrors a national trend that is driven by generational differences. He says, “Younger people are less likely than older people to attend religious services and to be religious.”

