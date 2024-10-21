Southern Careers Institute invita a la comunidad a un festival de otoño
Southern Careers Institute invita a la comunidad al festival de otoño familiar que se realizará en el campus ubicado en Pharr.
Este es un evento gratuito lleno de diversión.
Fechas y lugar del evento:
Ubicación: 1500 North Jackson Road, Pharr, TX 78577
Para conocer las carreras que ofrece Southern Careers Institute, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
