Southern Careers Institute invita a la comunidad a un festival de otoño

3 hours 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, October 21 2024 Oct 21, 2024 October 21, 2024 1:41 PM October 21, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Southern Careers Institute invita a la comunidad al festival de otoño familiar que se realizará en el campus ubicado en Pharr.

Este es un evento gratuito lleno de diversión. 

Fechas y lugar del evento:

Ubicación: 1500 North Jackson Road, Pharr, TX 78577

Para conocer las carreras que ofrece Southern Careers Institute, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

