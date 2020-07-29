Southern holds off Texas Southern behind 3 TDs from McDaniel

DALLAS (AP) - Glendon McDaniel threw three touchdown passes, two of them in a decisive third quarter, and Southern defeated Texas Southern in the State Fair Showdown on Saturday.

After the score was tied at 7 at halftime, McDaniel connected with Jamar Washington for 35 yards and Hunter Register for 31 yards and a 21-7 Jaguars lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Texas Southern's Devin Williams scored on a 14-yard run before McDaniel's 7-yard TD pass to Jordan Davis put Southern ahead by 14 again, 28-14. A 4-yard run by Williams closed out the scoring with 5:57 to go. The Tigers fumbled at the Jaguars 26 on their only remaining possession and Jordan Williams recovered for Southern.

Williams was 29-of-44 passing for 335 yards with two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers (0-7, 0-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

McDaniel was 17 of 26 for 252 yards for the Jaguars (4-3, 3-0).

The teams combined for 1,005 yards of offense, 516 for Texas Southern and 489 for Southern.

