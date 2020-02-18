SpaceX aims to launch up to 4 tourists into super high orbit

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX aims to launch up to four tourists into a super high orbit, possibly by the end of next year. The company has partnered with Space Adventures for the all-tourist flight. Officials announced the first-of-its-kind mission Tuesday. Space Adventures has already helped put tourists into orbit, working with the Russian space program. For this trip, paying customers will skip the International Space Station and instead orbit two to three times higher, or roughly 500 to 750 miles above Earth. Ticket prices are not being divulged but are expected to be in the millions. SpaceX will use the same kind of Dragon capsule that will launch NASA astronauts to the space station.

