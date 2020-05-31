SpaceX's astronaut-riding Dragon approaches space station

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX's astronaut-riding Dragon capsule is approaching the International Space Station hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken reported Sunday that the capsule was performing beautifully, as they closed in for the docking. It's the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft is taking crew to the orbiting lab. The capsule will be shifted into automatic for the linkup, slated for 19 hours after liftoff. SpaceX launched the Dragon from Kennedy Space Center on Saturday afternoon, the first astronaut launch from the U.S. to orbit in nearly a decade.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.