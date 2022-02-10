SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expected to give update on Starship launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is expected to give an update Thursday on the company's upcoming massive Starship launch.

Musk said on Twitter that a presentation will happen at 8 p.m.

RELATED: SpaceX review meets resistance from natural resources agencies

Thursday next week at 8pm Texas time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2022

There's currently no set date on when the Starship launch will take place at the Boca Chica launch site.

This comes as the Federal Aviation Administration completes an environmental assessment of the Boca Chica launch site.

READ ALSO: Brownsville ISD gets second round of funding from Musk Foundation

That assessment is expected to be complete at the end of the month.