SpaceX completes first static fire test of their biggest engine system to date

SpaceX made history Thursday as they continue preparing to send their rocket into orbit.

The company tested the 33 engine system of their Starship rocket, the most engines used to date.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said 31 engines that were fired is enough to go to orbit.

The test called for more thrust, fuel and force than before.

The noise from the test was hard as far as five miles away from the SpaceX Boca Chica site.

A projected range of the decibel levels for a launch that was conducted by the FAA as part of a recent environmental review showed decibel labels as high as 140 in the launch zones.

Decibels of at least 115 can damage hearing in 30 seconds.

People are being evacuated from the zone, but wildlife remains. An audiology doctor said animals there could experience hearing loss.

“Animals tend to have more sensitive ears than humans,” Dr. Bria Collins said. “So you definitely have some animals that if they're in close range to this rocket launch are at risk for, … in addition to hearing loss, is they may be having some dizziness or vertigo because that sound pressure is so great."

The test Thursday amazed onlooker at a safe distance away as they continue thinking about the future of space travel in here in the Valley.

Watch the video above for the full story.