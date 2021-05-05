SpaceX launch expected Wednesday

SpaceX is expected to move forward with a test launch of their SN15 starship Wednesday afternoon from their Boca Chica facility.

This is the third launch attempt for this particular starship the company hopes will one day take humans to Mars. A launch was planned Tuesday that ended up getting scrubbed as well as a launch that was scheduled for last week.

The launch will be livestreamed in this article and is expected to happen at around 1 p.m.

Can’t see the video? Click here.