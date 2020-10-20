SpaceX launches Starlink satellites, plans to offer internet access
SpaceX is testing a new way to provide wireless internet service: satellites.
The company launched another 60 satellites Monday as part of an initiative called Starlink. They joined about 4,400 others in orbit.
SpaceX is testing the Starlink system, which may eventually provide internet access in hard-to-reach places.
Watch the video for the full story.
