SpaceX launches Starlink satellites, plans to offer internet access

4 hours 2 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, October 20 2020 Oct 20, 2020 October 20, 2020 6:14 PM October 20, 2020 in News - Local
By: Christian Von Preysing

SpaceX is testing a new way to provide wireless internet service: satellites.

The company launched another 60 satellites Monday as part of an initiative called Starlink. They joined about 4,400 others in orbit.

SpaceX is testing the Starlink system, which may eventually provide internet access in hard-to-reach places.

