SpaceX looking to increase operations at Boca Chica site

SpaceX is looking to increase operations at the Boca Chica facility following the company’s successful crew launch on Saturday, May 30.

In an e-mail obtained by CNBC, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk let employees know that the company's main focus would now be development of the Starship program.

SpaceX successfully launched two NASA astronauts on a Crew Dragon capsule just one day after an explosion at the Boca Chica site.

In his email, Musk called for employees to consider a move to the Rio Grande Valley to help with the project.

For more information watch the video above.