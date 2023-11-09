SpaceX proposes dumping treated wastewater into the South Bay

Just inches below the water in the Gulf of Mexico are hundreds of thousands of acres of seagrass.

It's a habitat for fish and other creatures, and a new proposal from SpaceX is causing concerns that seagrass may no longer grow in the area.

Fishing captain Arturo Calderas regularly takes clients out into the South Bay near Boca Chica where fish often head to.

“That's their sacred little place with the deeper water where they can hide inside the channels that are in South Bay," Calderas said.

Calderas said he’s concerned with the SpaceX proposal to dump treated wastewater into that area.

UTRGV professor Hudson Deyoe said the main impact with a continual wastewater release in that area would be on the seagrass.

“They provide a habitat nursery for a lot of marine organisms and fish,” Deyoe said, adding that it's hard for seagrass to grow back once it's lost, and it needs a special balance of conditions.

In its proposal to the state, SpaceX says it will dump the wastewater after treating it at a waste water treatment plant.

Deyoe says the nutrient imbalance in the treated wastewater is enough to spur algae and other species to grow in the space above the seagrass.

"[It makes] the water cloudy, that means seagrass get less light,” Deyoe said, adding there's no telling how much seagrass would be lost, but he says such a large change will cause an impact.

Since the permit application started, hundreds of comments in favor and against the proposal have been recorded at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

