x

Spanish colonial monuments fuel race strife in US Southwest

4 hours 31 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 June 27, 2020 9:33 AM June 27, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
Associated Press

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - A decades-long fight between some Hispanics and Native Americans over the removal of statues honoring Spanish colonial figures in New Mexico and California is boiling over again. Hispanics who venerated Spain’s historical ties to the U.S. say the monuments celebrate their cultural heritage. Native Americans say that history ignores the pain of colonialism. The historical markers highlight a complicated past that has spanned centuries. Spain’s enduring hold over the territory that is now New Mexico made it unlike other areas in the Southwest and opened the door for memorializing the Spanish influence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days