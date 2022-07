Special election candidates for Palmhurst Mayor

A new mayor is set to be elected in Palmhurst.

Early voting will pick back up Tuesday.

This is a special election.

It was ordered after former Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez won the May 7 election after his death.

He died shortly before election day, so his name could not be removed from the ballot.

Now four candidates are vying for the seat.

Early voting will run through Friday, Aug. 5 and Election Day is Wednesday, Aug. 10.