SPI police searching for suspect who ran over woman at beach

3 hours 19 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 6:56 PM July 24, 2023 in News - Local

South Padre Island park rangers are asking for the community's help in find the driver that ran over a woman.

Authorities say the incident happened at the entrance of Beach Access 5 Friday morning. They say a woman was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

It is unclear what condition she is in.

Police are urging anyone with any information to call the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

