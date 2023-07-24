SPI police searching for suspect who ran over woman at beach
South Padre Island park rangers are asking for the community's help in find the driver that ran over a woman.
Authorities say the incident happened at the entrance of Beach Access 5 Friday morning. They say a woman was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.
It is unclear what condition she is in.
Police are urging anyone with any information to call the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.
More News
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals