SPI, Port Isabel experiencing phone line interruptions

Photo Credit: MGN Online

South Padre Island is experiencing weather-related interruptions with the 911 emergency lines, according to a city news release.

Those in need of immediate assistance are urged to call the non-emergency line 956-761-5454 or the alternate line, 956-761-8114.

AT&T has been notified and working to resolve the issues, the release stated.

The Port Isabel Police Department also announced their phone lines were down.

"Due to the heavy rains our 911 system is currently down," the department said in a social media post. "In case of an emergency, please dial our landline at 956-943-2727. We are currently working on getting the 911 system back up."