Spieth finishes 1st-round 64 for early lead at soggy Riviera

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jordan Spieth added two more birdies to complete a 7-under 64 for an early lead at the Genesis Open on a short day of work.

Among the early starters who finally finished the opening round Friday morning, Spieth was two shots ahead of Patrick Rodgers, Tony Finau and Kramer Hickok, a PGA Tour rookie who grew up with Spieth in Dallas. Play was delayed for seven hours on Thursday because of rain.

Tiger Woods didn't tee off until later Friday morning and faced a long day. He was 2 over through seven holes, and faced another 18 holes in the afternoon.

Spieth was bogey-free for the round. He holed a pair of 10-foot birdie putts in the six holes he played Friday morning. He faces his long day on Saturday as the tournament tries to get on schedule.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.