Sports Minute: 2-time Cy Young winner Kluber has 'a lot to prove' in Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Corey Kluber feels like he is in a good spot with his delivery and the way the ball is coming out of his hand at spring training with the Texas Rangers. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner had an injury-plagued final season in Cleveland. After being traded, he told Rangers manager Chris Woodward that he has a lot to prove. The 33-year-old right-hander was one of baseball's best pitchers over a five-year stretch before a broken forearm and oblique injury last season. He won 20 games in 2008, and the Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017.

