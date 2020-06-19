Sports Minute: 5 Phils test positive for virus, 4 teams shut spring camps
By ROB MAADDI
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies say five players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida. The situation has prompted the Phillies to indefinitely shut their camp. The Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers also closed their spring training sites because of virus concerns. The moves came while Major League Baseball owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season. They had hoped to begin a second round of spring training by next weekend. Most teams would likely hold those workouts at their home ballparks, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.
