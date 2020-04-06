Sports Minute: 8 unanimous picks for All-Decade Team include Brady, Watt

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Adrian Peterson are among eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Also chosen on every ballot of the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee are Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker. All but tackle Thomas and guard Yanda are active. The 55-member team is comprised only of players who made an AP All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl or a Pro Football Writers of American all-conference squad from 2010-19. Four of the unanimous players _ Brady, Miller, Yanda and Tucker _ won Super Bowls during the decade.

