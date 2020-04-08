Sports Minute: A&M boss says full football sked could occur with Oct. start

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said Wednesday that officials believe a 13-game college football schedule would be possible even if the start of the season was delayed until October because of the new coronavirus. The season is scheduled to begin with seven FBS games on Aug. 29 before the majority of teams play their openers the following week.

