Sports Minute: A look at golf tournaments with the PGA Tour resuming

By The Associated Press



The PGA Tour resumes this week in Fort Worth, Texas, after three months off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Charles Schwab Challenge features the strongest field ever at Colonial. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and the rest of the top five in the world ranking are playing. The field features 18 of the top 25. Tiger Woods is among those who decided not to play. Colonial is the first of five straight PGA Tour events that will not have spectators. Players will be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival and will have daily thermal readings. The Korn Ferry Tour resumes at PGA Tour headquarters in Florida.

