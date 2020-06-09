Sports Minute: A microphone for Fowler, but it's not for everyone on tour
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Rickie Fowler is set to wear a microphone as the PGA Tour returns at Colonial. But having a mic is not for everyone. Jordan Spieth wants to see how it goes. Justin Thomas is firmly opposed. Jon Rahm has so much emotion that he sometimes doesn't need words. He's not keen on the idea, but he sees the merit. It's part of an aggressive push by CBS Sports to help bring more life to golf broadcasts. In other notes, Jay Monahan made the most out of his limited golf during the pandemic. The PGA Tour commissioner made two aces at Sawgrass.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
